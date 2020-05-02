Getty Realty Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GTY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) on January 8th, 2020 at $31.98. In approximately 4 weeks, Getty Realty has returned 0.48% as of today's recent price of $31.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Getty Realty have traded between a low of $28.93 and a high of $35.03 and are now at $31.82, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty owns properties across the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

