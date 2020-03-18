German Amer Bncp Down 15.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GABC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for German Amer Bncp (NASDAQ:GABC) on January 27th, 2020 at $33.89. In approximately 2 months, German Amer Bncp has returned 15.31% as of today's recent price of $28.70.

Over the past year, German Amer Bncp has traded in a range of $23.87 to $36.17 and is now at $28.70, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

German American Bancorp Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp operates in southwestern Indiana.

