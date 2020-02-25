Geospace Technol Down 8.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GEOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Geospace Technol (NASDAQ:GEOS) on January 10th, 2020 at $15.26. In approximately 2 months, Geospace Technol has returned 8.55% as of today's recent price of $13.95.

Over the past year, Geospace Technol has traded in a range of $11.61 to $17.66 and is now at $13.95, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Geospace Technologies Corporaton designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the acquisition and processing of seismic data. The Company markets its seismic instruments primarily to the oil and gas industry worldwide. Geospace also designs and manufactures thermal imaging equipment and distributes dry thermal film products to the commercial graphics industry.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Geospace Technol.

Log in and add Geospace Technol (GEOS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.