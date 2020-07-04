Geo Group Inc/Th Down 20.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GEO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) on February 28th, 2020 at $14.92. In approximately 1 month, Geo Group Inc/Th has returned 20.21% as of today's recent price of $11.90.

Geo Group Inc/Th share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.03 and a 52-week low of $9.95 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $11.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

The GEO Group, Inc. operates private correctional facilities located mostly in the United States, but also in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Company offers educational programs, vocational training, and rehabilitation therapy services.

