Gentherm Inc Shares Down 29.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (THRM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) on February 26th, 2020 at $44.57. In approximately 1 month, Gentherm Inc has returned 29.55% as of today's recent price of $31.40.

Gentherm Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.95 and a 52-week low of $27.24 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $31.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures heating, cooling, and ventilating devices for diverse global markets. The Company offers heated and cooled seating, electronics, wheels, and cables for the automotive markets. Gentherm serves customers worldwide.

