Gentherm Inc Shares Up 11.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (THRM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) on April 8th, 2020 at $34.04. In approximately 4 weeks, Gentherm Inc has returned 11.75% as of today's recent price of $38.04.

Over the past year, Gentherm Inc has traded in a range of $27.24 to $49.95 and is now at $38.04, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures heating, cooling, and ventilating devices for diverse global markets. The Company offers heated and cooled seating, electronics, wheels, and cables for the automotive markets. Gentherm serves customers worldwide.

