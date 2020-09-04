Gentherm Inc Down 21.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (THRM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) on February 26th, 2020 at $44.57. In approximately 1 month, Gentherm Inc has returned 21.45% as of today's recent price of $35.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gentherm Inc have traded between a low of $27.24 and a high of $49.95 and are now at $35.01, which is 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures heating, cooling, and ventilating devices for diverse global markets. The Company offers heated and cooled seating, electronics, wheels, and cables for the automotive markets. Gentherm serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Gentherm Inc.

Log in and add Gentherm Inc (THRM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.