Gentex Corp Down 28.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GNTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) on February 25th, 2020 at $28.81. In approximately 1 month, Gentex Corp has returned 27.98% as of today's recent price of $20.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Gentex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.48 and a high of $31.27 and are now at $20.75, 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Gentex Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets products that use electro-optic technology. The Company's product lines include automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and fire protection products. Gentex's Night Vision Safety Mirror automatically darken to the degree required to eliminate rearview headlight glare. The Company sells its products around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Gentex Corp.

Log in and add Gentex Corp (GNTX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.