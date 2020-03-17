Genpact Ltd Shares Down 33.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (G)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) on February 27th, 2020 at $40.57. In approximately 3 weeks, Genpact Ltd has returned 33.81% as of today's recent price of $26.85.

Over the past year, Genpact Ltdhas traded in a range of $25.79 to $45.20 and are now at $26.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Genpact Limited designs and manages business operations to manage risk and compliance. The Company focuses on the areas of finance and procurement, financial services account servicing, claims management, regulatory affairs, and industrial asset optimization. Genpact operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Genpact Ltd.

