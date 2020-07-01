Genpact Ltd Up 53.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (G)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) on January 8th, 2019 at $27.81. In approximately 12 months, Genpact Ltd has returned 53.28% as of today's recent price of $42.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Genpact Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.97 and a high of $42.69 and are now at $42.62, 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Genpact Limited designs and manages business operations to manage risk and compliance. The Company focuses on the areas of finance and procurement, financial services account servicing, claims management, regulatory affairs, and industrial asset optimization. Genpact operates worldwide.

