Genomic Health I Down 8.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GHDX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genomic Health I (NASDAQ:GHDX) on September 27th, 2019 at $69.60. In approximately 6 months, Genomic Health I has returned 8.85% as of today's recent price of $63.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Genomic Health I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.77 and a high of $77.00 and are now at $63.44, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Genomic Health, Inc. is a life science company focused on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical diagnostic tests for cancer. The Company's diagnostic services provide information on the likelihood of disease recurrence and response to certain types of therapy.

