Genmark Diagnost Shares Down 24.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GNMK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genmark Diagnost (NASDAQ:GNMK) on May 20th, 2019 at $6.79. In approximately 8 months, Genmark Diagnost has returned 24.91% as of today's recent price of $5.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genmark Diagnost have traded between a low of $4.47 and a high of $8.37 and are now at $5.09, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its biomarker detection technology. The Company's system supports a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with a compact workstation and self-contained disposable test cartridges.

