MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Genmark Diagnost Shares Down 24.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GNMK)

Written on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:43pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genmark Diagnost (NASDAQ:GNMK) on May 20th, 2019 at $6.79. In approximately 8 months, Genmark Diagnost has returned 24.91% as of today's recent price of $5.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genmark Diagnost have traded between a low of $4.47 and a high of $8.37 and are now at $5.09, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its biomarker detection technology. The Company's system supports a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with a compact workstation and self-contained disposable test cartridges.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Genmark Diagnost.

Log in and add Genmark Diagnost (GNMK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights genmark diagnost

Ticker(s): GNMK

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.