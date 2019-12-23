Genmark Diagnost Down 25.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GNMK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genmark Diagnost (NASDAQ:GNMK) on May 20th, 2019 at $6.79. In approximately 7 months, Genmark Diagnost has returned 25.87% as of today's recent price of $5.03.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genmark Diagnost have traded between a low of $3.58 and a high of $8.37 and are now at $5.03, which is 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its biomarker detection technology. The Company's system supports a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with a compact workstation and self-contained disposable test cartridges.

