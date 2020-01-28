Genie Energy-B Shares Down 16.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GNE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genie Energy-B (NYSE:GNE) on August 5th, 2019 at $8.70. In approximately 6 months, Genie Energy-B has returned 16.32% as of today's recent price of $7.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genie Energy-B have traded between a low of $6.54 and a high of $11.98 and are now at $7.32, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Genie Energy Ltd. focuses on retail energy provider business and oil and gas exploration projects. The Company offers electricity and natural gas to residential customers in Eastern United States. exploration and production development projects are located in Israel, Colorado, and Mongolia.

