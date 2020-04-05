Genesis Energy LP Up 37.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GEL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) on April 6th, 2020 at $4.08. In approximately 4 weeks, Genesis Energy LP has returned 37.42% as of today's recent price of $5.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Genesis Energy LP share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.80 and a high of $22.95 and are now at $5.60, 100% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. owns and operates crude oil gathering, marketing, and pipeline operations. The Company purchases and aggregates crude oil at the wellhead and at pipeline and terminal facilities for resale to refineries and other customers. Genesis Energy operates principally in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Genesis Energy LP shares.

Log in and add Genesis Energy LP (GEL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.