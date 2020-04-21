Genesis Energy LP Up 22.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GEL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) on April 6th, 2020 at $4.08. In approximately 2 weeks, Genesis Energy LP has returned 21.96% as of today's recent price of $4.97.

Genesis Energy LP share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.95 and a 52-week low of $2.80 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $5.16 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. owns and operates crude oil gathering, marketing, and pipeline operations. The Company purchases and aggregates crude oil at the wellhead and at pipeline and terminal facilities for resale to refineries and other customers. Genesis Energy operates principally in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

