Genesee & Wyomin Shares Up 27.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GWR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Genesee & Wyomin (NYSE:GWR) on March 29th, 2019 at $87.18. In approximately 9 months, Genesee & Wyomin has returned 27.54% as of today's recent price of $111.19.

Over the past year, Genesee & Wyominhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $111.63 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates short line and regional freight railroads and provides related rail services. The Company also offers railroad switching and related services to the United States industries with extensive railroad facilities within their complexes. Genesee & Wyoming operates in the United States and Australia.

