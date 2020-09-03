MySmarTrend
Genesco Inc Has Returned 27.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GCO)

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 1:44pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) on January 30th, 2020 at $40.35. In approximately 1 month, Genesco Inc has returned 27.80% as of today's recent price of $29.13.

Genesco Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.20 and a 52-week low of $28.48 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $29.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Genesco, Inc. retails branded footwear, licensed and branded headwear, and wholesales branded footwear. The Company operates stores throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Genesco Inc.

