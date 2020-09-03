Genesco Inc Has Returned 27.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) on January 30th, 2020 at $40.35. In approximately 1 month, Genesco Inc has returned 27.80% as of today's recent price of $29.13.

Genesco Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.20 and a 52-week low of $28.48 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $29.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Genesco, Inc. retails branded footwear, licensed and branded headwear, and wholesales branded footwear. The Company operates stores throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

