General Motors C Shares Down 4.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for General Motors C (NYSE:GM) on January 7th, 2020 at $35.29. In approximately 3 weeks, General Motors C has returned 4.59% as of today's recent price of $33.67.

Over the past year, General Motors C has traded in a range of $33.08 to $41.90 and is now at $33.67, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Company offers vehicle protection, parts, accessories, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services. General Motors provides its vehicles and services worldwide.

