General Motors C Shares Up 3.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for General Motors C (NYSE:GM) on March 25th, 2020 at $22.08. In approximately 3 weeks, General Motors C has returned 3.83% as of today's recent price of $22.92.

In the past 52 weeks, General Motors C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.33 and a high of $41.90 and are now at $22.92, 60% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 1.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Company offers vehicle protection, parts, accessories, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services. General Motors provides its vehicles and services worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of General Motors C shares.

Log in and add General Motors C (GM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.