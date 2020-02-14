General Electric Shares Up 28.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for General Electric (NYSE:GE) on October 30th, 2019 at $10.04. In approximately 4 months, General Electric has returned 28.09% as of today's recent price of $12.86.

Over the past year, General Electric has traded in a range of $7.65 to $13.26 and is now at $12.86, 68% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% higher and 1.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of General Electric shares.

