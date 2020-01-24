General Electric Has Returned 16.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for General Electric (NYSE:GE) on October 30th, 2019 at $10.04. In approximately 3 months, General Electric has returned 16.83% as of today's recent price of $11.73.

General Electric share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.23 and a 52-week low of $7.65 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $11.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

