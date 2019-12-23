Generac Holdings Up 24.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GNRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) on October 9th, 2019 at $81.82. In approximately 3 months, Generac Holdings has returned 24.01% as of today's recent price of $101.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Generac Holdings have traded between a low of $45.43 and a high of $102.47 and are now at $101.47, which is 123% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.7%.

Generac Holdings Inc. manufactures automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. The Company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets. Generac Holdings markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Generac Holdings shares.

Log in and add Generac Holdings (GNRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.