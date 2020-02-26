Gencor Inds Inc Down 13.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GENC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gencor Inds Inc (NASDAQ:GENC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $11.49. In approximately 2 months, Gencor Inds Inc has returned 12.97% as of today's recent price of $10.00.

Gencor Inds Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.56 and a 52-week low of $9.96 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $10.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Gencor Industries Inc. manufactures asphalt plants, soil remediation plants, combustion systems, and screening equipment for the construction industry. The Company is a global manufacturer serving North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

