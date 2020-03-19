Gen Comm-A Up 80.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GNCMA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gen Comm-A (NASDAQ:GNCMA) on March 17th, 2017 at $20.16. In approximately 37 months, Gen Comm-A has returned 79.96% as of today's recent price of $36.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Gen Comm-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.83 and a high of $43.63 and are now at $36.28, 183% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation, and other related services. GCI Liberty serves customers in the United States.

