Gaslog Ltd Down 56.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GLOG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) on November 6th, 2019 at $13.13. In approximately 4 months, Gaslog Ltd has returned 56.57% as of today's recent price of $5.70.

Over the past year, Gaslog Ltd has traded in a range of $5.25 to $18.09 and is now at $5.70, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an international owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (""LNG"") carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain.

