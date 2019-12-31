Gartner Inc Shares Up 10.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) on September 17th, 2019 at $138.39. In approximately 3 months, Gartner Inc has returned 10.29% as of today's recent price of $152.63.

Gartner Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $171.77 and a 52-week low of $120.89 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $152.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Gartner, Inc. provides research and analysis on the computer hardware, software, communications, and related information technology industries. The Company's business segments includes research, consulting, measurement, events, and executive programs.



