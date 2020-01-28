Gartner Inc Has Returned 15.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) on September 17th, 2019 at $138.39. In approximately 4 months, Gartner Inc has returned 15.35% as of today's recent price of $159.63.

Over the past year, Gartner Inc has traded in a range of $124.77 to $171.77 and is now at $159.90, 28% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Gartner, Inc. provides research and analysis on the computer hardware, software, communications, and related information technology industries. The Company's business segments includes research, consulting, measurement, events, and executive programs.

