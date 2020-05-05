Garmin Ltd Shares Up 9.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GRMN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) on March 26th, 2020 at $73.02. In approximately 1 month, Garmin Ltd has returned 9.18% as of today's recent price of $79.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Garmin Ltd have traded between a low of $61.04 and a high of $105.58 and are now at $79.71, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

