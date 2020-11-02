Garmin Ltd Has Returned 19.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GRMN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) on September 4th, 2019 at $81.96. In approximately 5 months, Garmin Ltd has returned 19.09% as of today's recent price of $97.61.

Garmin Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.42 and a 52-week low of $68.91 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $97.61 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

