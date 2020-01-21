Garmin Ltd Up 22.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GRMN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) on September 4th, 2019 at $81.96. In approximately 5 months, Garmin Ltd has returned 22.71% as of today's recent price of $100.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Garmin Ltd have traded between a low of $65.01 and a high of $99.47 and are now at $100.57, which is 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

