Garmin Ltd Up 18.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GRMN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) on September 4th, 2019 at $81.96. In approximately 3 months, Garmin Ltd has returned 18.83% as of today's recent price of $97.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Garmin Ltd have traded between a low of $59.98 and a high of $98.76 and are now at $97.39, which is 62% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 1.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Garmin Ltd shares.

