Gaming And Leisu Up 20.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GLPI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) on March 20th, 2020 at $20.64. In approximately 1 month, Gaming And Leisu has returned 20.62% as of today's recent price of $24.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Gaming And Leisu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.04 and a high of $50.99 and are now at $24.89, 91% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. owns and leases casinos and other entertainment facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gaming And Leisu shares.

