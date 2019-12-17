Gamestop Corp-A Has Returned 22.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GME)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) on September 9th, 2019 at $4.64. In approximately 3 months, Gamestop Corp-A has returned 22.33% as of today's recent price of $5.67.

Gamestop Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.90 and a 52-week low of $3.15 and are now trading 80% above that low price at $5.67 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

GameStop Corporation operates specialty electronic game and PC entertainment software stores throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. The Company stores sell new and used video game hardware, video game software, and accessories, as well as PC entertainment software and related accessories and other merchandise.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gamestop Corp-A shares.

