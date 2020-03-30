Gamco Investo-A Down 41.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GBL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gamco Investo-A (NYSE:GBL) on January 27th, 2020 at $17.47. In approximately 2 months, Gamco Investo-A has returned 40.97% as of today's recent price of $10.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Gamco Investo-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.26 and a high of $22.81 and are now at $10.31, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. provides discretionary investment services to a broad spectrum of investors. The Company's principal objective is to seek long term capital appreciation primarily through the equity markets by applying its analytical process to management of client portfolios.

