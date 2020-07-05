Gaia Inc Up 27.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GAIA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.96. In approximately 1 month, Gaia Inc has returned 27.39% as of today's recent price of $8.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gaia Inc have traded between a low of $4.70 and a high of $10.49 and are now at $8.86, which is 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video subscription service and community. The Company offers a digital content library on multiple internet-connected devices.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gaia Inc shares.

