Gaia Inc Up 22.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GAIA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.96. In approximately 2 weeks, Gaia Inc has returned 22.36% as of today's recent price of $8.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Gaia Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.70 and a high of $11.00 and are now at $8.55, 82% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video subscription service and community. The Company offers a digital content library on multiple internet-connected devices.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gaia Inc shares.

