Gabelli Utility Trust Shares Up 26.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GUT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) on November 14th, 2018 at $6.34. In approximately 15 months, Gabelli Utility Trust has returned 26.12% as of today's recent price of $7.99.

Over the past year, Gabelli Utility Trust has traded in a range of $6.31 to $8.25 and is now at $8.02, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gabelli Utility Trust shares.

