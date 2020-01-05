SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.05. In approximately 1 month, Gabelli Utility Trust has returned 15.37% as of today's recent price of $6.98.

Over the past year, Gabelli Utility Trust has traded in a range of $4.50 to $8.25 and is now at $6.98, 55% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Gabelli Utility Trust.

Log in and add Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.