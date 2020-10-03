MySmarTrend
G Iii Apparel Down 41.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GIII)

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:42pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) on January 15th, 2020 at $29.98. In approximately 2 months, G Iii Apparel has returned 41.52% as of today's recent price of $17.53.

G Iii Apparel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.98 and the current low of $17.33 and are currently at $17.53 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a manufacturer and distributor of outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, beachwear and women's suits, as well as handbags and luggage. The Company manufactures and distributes under licensed brands, their own brands, and private label brands. G-III also has licensing agreements with several sports leagues and universities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of G Iii Apparel.

