G Iii Apparel Down 41.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GIII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) on January 15th, 2020 at $29.98. In approximately 2 months, G Iii Apparel has returned 41.52% as of today's recent price of $17.53.

G Iii Apparel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.98 and the current low of $17.33 and are currently at $17.53 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a manufacturer and distributor of outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, beachwear and women's suits, as well as handbags and luggage. The Company manufactures and distributes under licensed brands, their own brands, and private label brands. G-III also has licensing agreements with several sports leagues and universities.

