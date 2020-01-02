Fulton Financial Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FULT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) on October 24th, 2019 at $16.81. In approximately 3 months, Fulton Financial has returned 2.02% as of today's recent price of $16.47.

Over the past year, Fulton Financialhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $18.00 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fulton Financial.

Log in and add Fulton Financial (FULT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.