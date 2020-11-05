Fulton Financial Has Returned 36.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FULT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) on February 21st, 2020 at $16.57. In approximately 3 months, Fulton Financial has returned 36.92% as of today's recent price of $10.45.

Fulton Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.00 and a 52-week low of $9.83 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $10.45 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 4.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fulton Financial.

Log in and add Fulton Financial (FULT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.