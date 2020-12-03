Fulton Financial Has Returned 32.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FULT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) on February 21st, 2020 at $16.57. In approximately 3 weeks, Fulton Financial has returned 32.27% as of today's recent price of $11.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Fulton Financial share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.91 and a high of $18.00 and are now at $11.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

