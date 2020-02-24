Fti Consulting Up 80.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FCN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN) on December 31st, 2018 at $65.52. In approximately 14 months, Fti Consulting has returned 80.83% as of today's recent price of $118.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fti Consulting have traded between a low of $67.85 and a high of $130.01 and are now at $118.48, which is 75% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% higher and 1.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides corporate finance and restructuring, economic, forensic and litigation, strategic communications, and technology consulting services. The Company offers restructuring, bankruptcy and performance improvement, antitrust, business valuation and intellectual property, forensic accounting, corporate communications, and computer forensics services.

