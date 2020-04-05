Freshpet Inc Has Returned 22.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FRPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) on March 24th, 2020 at $57.21. In approximately 1 month, Freshpet Inc has returned 22.88% as of today's recent price of $70.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Freshpet Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.16 and a high of $81.29 and are now at $70.30, 106% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.21% higher and 1.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

Freshpet, Inc. provides fresh, natural food choices to help improve the lives of dogs and cats. The Company also owns and operates Freshpet Kitchens and Freshpet Fridges. Freshpet retailers are located across North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Freshpet Inc shares.

