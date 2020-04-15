Freshpet Inc Has Returned 13.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FRPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) on March 24th, 2020 at $57.21. In approximately 3 weeks, Freshpet Inc has returned 13.84% as of today's recent price of $65.13.

Over the past year, Freshpet Inc has traded in a range of $34.16 to $81.29 and is now at $65.13, 91% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Freshpet, Inc. provides fresh, natural food choices to help improve the lives of dogs and cats. The Company also owns and operates Freshpet Kitchens and Freshpet Fridges. Freshpet retailers are located across North America.

