Freeport-Mcmoran Shares (FCX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) on March 25th, 2020 at $7.16. In approximately 4 weeks, Freeport-Mcmoran has returned 7.40% as of today's recent price of $7.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.82 and a high of $13.91 and are now at $7.66, 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

