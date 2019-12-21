Freeport-Mcmoran Shares Up 27.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FCX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $9.99. In approximately 2 months, Freeport-Mcmoran has returned 27.29% as of today's recent price of $12.71.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.68 and a 52-week low of $8.43 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $12.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

