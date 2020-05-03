Freeport-Mcmoran Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FCX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) on February 11th, 2020 at $12.60. In approximately 3 weeks, Freeport-Mcmoran has returned 17.14% as of today's recent price of $10.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $8.43 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $10.40, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

