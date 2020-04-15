Franklin Street Up -1.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FSP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Franklin Street (AMEX:FSP) on March 26th, 2020 at $5.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Franklin Street has returned 1.08% as of today's recent price of $5.47.

Franklin Street share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.97 and a 52-week low of $3.79 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $5.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) operates an investment firm. The Company focuses on investments in commercial properties mainly institutional office assets in the United States. FSP also provides real estate operations including property acquisitions and dispositions, short-term financing, leasing, development, and asset management.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Franklin Street shares.

